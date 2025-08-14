Best ever results for Shoreham Academy's Sixth Form

Celebrations at Shoreham Academy have been taking place across the morning, as students receive the Sixth Form’s best ever set of A Level results and confirm their next steps.

Across the 2025 graduating class, over half of all A Level entries were graded at A* to B with impressive numbers of A* or A grades. This has meant that the overwhelming majority of students have been able to secure their destination of choice, with 40% going to either Oxbridge or Russell Group universities.

Students celebrating exciting university offers include:

Charlie Tate – who achieved three A*s in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, and Economics and is now heading to the University of Cambridge to study Economics

Erin Burke – who achieved A*s in Mathematics and Further Mathematics and A in Economics and has been accepted to study Mathematics at the University of Bath

Sam Clear – who achieved A*s in Business Studies and Economics, as well as an A in Mathematics and will be joining the University of Bristol for a degree in Economics

Ryan Nariany – who achieved A*s in Business Studies and Government & Politics and an A in Law and will now be reading Law at Durham University

William Peet – who achieved straight As in Mathematics, Economics and Government & Politics and is now set to study Economics at Queen Mary University of London

Alex Birch – who achieved straight As in Mathematics, Economics, and Geography and is enrolling at the University of Southampton to study Geography

Noah English – who achieved straight As in Geography, Media Studies and Psychology —and will be continuing his studies in Psychology at the University of Sussex

Stacey Barron – who achieved As in Psychology and Biology and a B in Chemistry and will be studying to become a Doctor at Brighton and Sussex Medical School

There were also several stand-out apprenticeships gained by students, including:

Isabelle Lindley – whose fantastic Level results of A, B, B secured her a prestigious degree apprenticeship at PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) — one of only six places available nationally

Oliver James – who successfully gained an automotive apprenticeship with Mercedes, joining one of the world’s leading luxury car manufacturers

Ben Wall – who has earned a place on a highly sought-after engineering apprenticeship at Ricardo, a global leader in sustainable transport and energy solutions.

Describing the excitement of the day, Charlie Tate, who will be joining Girton College, Cambridge this autumn said: “I am so happy to have achieved 3A*s, the hard work has paid off.”

Sam Clear added: “I am in shock – Bristol here I come!”

Erin Burke said the day felt: “Amazing – thank you to all my teachers for their support.”

Ryan Nariany, reflecting on the hard work that had gone in: “I feel so proud of my success.”

Ben Sargeant, Head of Sixth Form at Shoreham Academy, said: “These young people have been a fantastic group to teach and to work with and we are all thrilled that they are celebrating some fantastic destinations today. Each of our Sixth Formers has worked hard towards their own goals and their achievements, both individually and as a collective, are a fitting reward for that effort and ambition. This morning has been a brilliant end to their school careers and we hope they enjoy this moment as they look ahead to their futures.”

Kieran Felton, Shoreham Academy’s Assistant Principal (Sixth Form), added: “Today has been a wonderful way to round off the achievements of this special group of students and to celebrate the work they have put in over many years. The huge variety of destinations they are taking up showcases the range of interests and talents of our Sixth Formers but what is clear is that as a group they share determination, self-belief and ambition. This is borne out in this ‘best ever’ year of results in the Sixth Form’s history and we could not be happier for all of them.”

Jim Coupe, Principal of Shoreham Academy, said: “Across our school we want our students to thrive as individuals and push themselves to do what they might not have thought possible. This group of Sixth Formers, many of whom have been part of our Shoreham Academy family since Year 7, have lived up to that ethos and their achievements today are testament to that.

“In congratulating our Year 13s, I also want to pay tribute to our excellent team of staff for their support, guidance and encouragement of students. The sense of excitement and pride we’ve seen today has been wonderful and I know what that has meant to colleagues. Likewise, it has been fantastic to have so many parents and families here to mark the occasion and we are grateful for everything they have done in partnership with students and staff towards these outcomes.”

