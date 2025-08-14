Bexhill 6th Form College: Outstanding college, outstanding results

Today marks another exceptional year for Bexhill 6th Form College, as students receive their A Level, T Level, and Level 3 Vocational course results. These results reflect the hard work and dedication of both the students and staff over the past two years.

The provisional overall pass rate for A Levels at Bexhill College is indicated to be 98% with over 1280 A Level entries. Many subjects achieved an impressive 100% pass rate including Fine Art, Business, Computing. English, Media and Languages (French and Spanish)

Many other subjects achieved a pass rate of 98% or more, including Biology, History and Mathematics. An impressive number of students achieved high grades in their subjects, with 72% of A Level entries achieving A* to C grades, which will allow them to continue and advance their education at their chosen University destinations, which includes many of the most selective Universities.

Level 3 Extended Diplomas, courses that are the equivalent of three A Levels, also saw a high pass rate. A significant number of these students achieve high grades, with many achieving an overall grade of Triple Distinction Star (D*D*D*) which is the equivalent of three A*s at A Level. Equipped with these results, students will confidently enter directly into employment or continue with their education at University.

T Levels are the equivalent of three A Levels and require students to undertake examinations as well as complete a significant period of work placement. The T Levels achieved a 100% pass rate, with a high percentage of students receiving merit or distinction grades (equivalent to A or B at A Level). The students and staff should be especially proud of this achievement on these relatively new demanding courses. The College would like to thank those employers who provided the placements for these students, without which they would not have been able to successfully complete their T Levels.

These results enhance an already successful year for the College having received a number of awards. In September 2024, the College received the Skills Builder Silver Award for their work in developing the employability skills of our students.In March, the College was recognised as one of the country’s top accountancy training providers, at the national AAT awards held in Solihull. The College clinched the top prize for the ‘Small Provider of the Year’ category, awarded by The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT), the largest awarding organisation of accountancy qualifications in the UK.

Throughout the academic year, students also excelled in a range of events. The Aspiring MPs and Debating Club represented the College in the national final of the European Youth Parliament for the third consecutive year. While Students from the IT Extended Diploma and Media T Level programmes impressed at the Digital Futures Showcase with their design of a new app FreePath. Furthermore, two A Level Law students secured a prestigious work placement with the international law firm, Skadden LLP. Impressively, they secured two of only ten placements that were available despite the firms receiving over four hundred applications.

In association with Chelsea FC Foundation and in partnership with Eastbourne Borough FC. The Men’s Football Academy 1st Team celebrated the winning the National League U19s Alliance and Sussex U19 County Cup. The Women’s Football Academy team also reached the County Cup final. In addition, two members of theMen’s Football Academy were selected to represent the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Under 17s in the World Cup qualifiers.

The results achieved by students at Bexhill College are a result of their hard work and determination throughout their years of study. These achievements demonstrate the high levels of success that the College is proud of, as well as the wide range of outstanding opportunities available for students throughout the year, such as careers events and support, enrichment activities, sports teams, subject-related excursions, and guest speakers.

Bexhill College Principal, Karen Hucker, said: "We congratulate all our students on their achievements. Our students and teachers have worked extremely hard over the past academic year to achieve this set of amazing results. This builds on our ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted grade and represents a positive end to another an exceptional academic year. We wish all our students every success in progressing into further study or employment."

Bexhill College is looking forward to welcoming new students in September 2025. Anyone who is interested in joining us who has not yet applied should contact [email protected].