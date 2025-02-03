Bexhill College students secure work experience with multinational law Firm, Skadden LLP

Medine Simsek and Harry Orbell, two Bexhill College students currently studying A Level Law have secured a highly coveted work placement with Skadden LLP.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skadden is an American multinational law firm headquartered in New York City. The firm has an enviable reputation within the legal world but came to the attention of the wider public in 2023 when they represented global football superstar, Lionel Messi during his transfer to Inter Miami FC. The firm received over 400 applications for the 10 places they were offering for this work experience opportunity, making Medine and Harry’s achievement all the more impressive.

Medine and Harry will experience what it is like to work at a leading global law firm by shadowing Skadden lawyers. They will also participate in a series of training workshops and insight sessions relating to legal and non-legal roles at the firm. These experiences will aid Medine and Harry’s professional development and employability skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medine is naturally very excited about her placement with Skadden and commented:

Medine Simsek and Harry Orbell.

“I discovered this incredible opportunity through my teacher, who provided the details. I was immediately inspired by the chance to gain hands-on experience and develop new skills to help aid my future career in law”.

Medine then reflected on the application process and described what it was like.:

“The application process was a reflective journey that prompted me to deeply consider my motivations and aspirations for pursuing law as a career and why I wanted to work at Skadden LLP.”

Harry is also looking forward to the experience and stated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My teachers inspired me to apply for this outstanding opportunity, by sharing their own law journeys with us. This has made me determined to practice law. I am looking forward to seeing how a global law firm operates. Skadden has worked on some of the most high-profile cases and are specialist in contract law. They were the law firm that Lionel Messi used for his contract with Inter Miami FC. This type of law really interests me.”

Nicola Garstang, Head of Politics, Economics, Business & Law at Bexhill College was full of praise for Medine and Harry. She commented:

“I congratulate Medine and Harry on securing this placement. They should both be commended on navigating their way through a rigorous selection process and for their aspiration to secure such a coveted opportunity. It makes me proud that two students from Bexhill College have gained places on this prestigious programme, especially given the high level of competition they faced.”