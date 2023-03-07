The head of a Bexhill secondary school has resigned, it has been confirmed.

Catherine Davies, executive principal of Bexhill High Academy, is stepping down due to ‘personal reasons’, the school said.

The academy, based in Gunters Lane, added that it told parents of her decision to resign on Friday (March 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, a report published by Ofsted inspectors said the school needed to do more to tackle ‘poor behaviour and bullying’.

Bexhill Academy

Inspectors visited Bexhill High Academy and gave the school a ‘requires improvement’ rating for behaviour and attitudes of students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The report said: “Many pupils want to do well and enjoy attending school. However, those who do not enjoy school express concerns about behaviour and bullying. Although most pupils feel that bullying is dealt with effectively, they are less confident that poor behaviour is managed fairly across the school. Leaders are taking action but there are yet to be sustained demonstrable impacts.”

After the report was published, Ms Davies said: “The reality is we always knew this had the potential to be a challenging inspection. We, like so many schools, are also still dealing with the consequences of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I fully appreciate this outcome does not match the high standards our community should expect and that we demand. I do, however, have every confidence we are moving towards being a Good school, but sadly this inspection came a little too early for us to be able to show and evidence that fully.”

Tom Attwood, chair of the Attwood Academies Trust, said: “It is with sadness that I announce that our executive principal, Ms Catherine Davies, will be leaving us at the end of this term. She joined the academy in June 2020 in the midst of the Covid pandemic and has worked tirelessly to help staff and pupils get through this difficult time.

“Ms Davies demonstrated huge commitment in undertaking the five-hour daily commute to and from the academy from her home but has decided that this is unsustainable in the long-term. She says that she holds many fond memories and wishes everyone every success moving forward. Ms Davies will be missed, and we wish her well for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Ofsted noted in their recent inspection, leadership across the academy is one of our growing strengths. That is why I am pleased that Mrs Gordon and Dr Neal, our two vice-principals, have agreed to step up to lead the academy on an interim basis. They both know our students and staff well, and their dedication to getting the very best for our community is clear for all to see.

“I am also pleased that we have secured two very experienced principals to provide additional capacity to help the Academy continue on the very positive trajectory that we are on.