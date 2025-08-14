Bishop Luffa students have the grades to take them anywhere

Students at Bishop Luffa School were already smiling as they picked up their results this morning, as most knew that they had secured places at university or on degree apprenticeships before they arrived at school. They will soon be leaving Chichester to study at universities across the country. Exeter is the most popular destination, followed by Cardiff, Southampton and Bristol.

The range of subjects that students are going on to study is equally broad. The most popular degrees are in the subject areas of Law, Business, Engineering and Science but there are students who will be taking up places to read History and Russian, Animation, Interior Architecture, Digital and Media Design, Speech and Language Therapy, Hair Make-Up and Prosthetics, Journalism, Building Surveying, Japanese Studies and Musical Theatre, to name but a few!

Aaron Butters was awarded the most A-levels overall, with 5, which included three A*s. Aaron is now off to Oxford to study English and German.

Lydia Willmot-Day achieved a clean sweep of A*s, in Biology, Chemistry, Geography and the EPQ. She is taking up a place at Keble College, Oxford, to study Biology. Grace Relf also secured a clean sweep of A*s, in Economics, English Literature and Law. Grace will be studying Law at Exeter.

Zoe Smyth will be studying Natural Sciences at Cambridge, before starting officer training at Sandhurst. Zoe won a prestigious scholarship from the Army, who will be contributing to the costs of her course. She achieved A*A*A*A.

Holly Mitchell has also won a scholarship to study Physics at Southampton, having achieved A*A*AA whilst competing in sailing for Great Britain during much of her time in Sixth Form.

Paige Woodley-McDonald is one of the first students on the new Astrophoria foundation degree programme at Oxford University, where she will be studying Ancient and Modern History, having achieved BBB.

Medicine courses are highly competitive and Mason Nally, Jess Jameson and Liesl Pilgrim managed to secure places at Southampton, Cardiff and Aston to train as doctors. Noah Rowland is also off to the University of Surrey to study Paramedic Science and Imogen Rippon will study Children's Nursing at Oxford Brookes.

Traditional university degrees are not the only options available to students. Laura Taylor battled through rounds of interviews to win a highly sought after higher degree apprenticeship at the BBC. She starts work at Broadcasting House with the news team in September and will eventually gain a degree from Aston University in Management and Sustainability.

Lola Hart won a place at a music conservatoire in singing and songwriting following an audition. Edward Bromell successfully auditioned for a place at a London drama school. Many students, such as Ella Harley, are off to complete Art Foundation courses before embarking on degree-level study.

Head of Sixth Form Jamie Saunders said: "Students received the rewards that they deserved for their hard work today. Behind each result there are examples of sacrifice and resilience from the young people involved and their families. We wish them well for the next chapter of their lives."