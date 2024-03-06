Bohunt Worthing wins Big Potato competition with brilliant new game idea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff said it was a remarkable achievement for the school's Digital Leader Club, which beat more than 400 entries with its innovative board game, M-AI Ask you a question?.

Head of business Martin MacPherson, who runs the club, said: "The Digital Leader Club has been a hub of creativity and collaboration, recognising the potential of the Big Potato competition as an avenue for students to showcase their talents, encouraging them to participate and setting the stage for creating the award-winning board game.”

The game was based on Frank's creative vision was created by him with Alexis, Leon, Olly and Frankie. It revolves around scientists asking an AI robot about a concealed word.

The catch lies in the robot's limited vocabulary, as certain words are intentionally excluded. In order to win, players need to make their way through a complex language maze by using their wit and strategy to assist the AI in coming up with the right answer.

Mr MacPherson said the competition provided an exciting platform for students to explore their passion for technology and work as a cohesive team. Collaborating on the project allowed each member to bring their unique strengths to the table, resulting in a game that stood out from the competition.