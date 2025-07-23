Bosham schoolchildren have a wild day out thanks to funding from local housebuilder

A group of school children from Bosham had the chance to get closer to wildlife with a day out at Marwell Zoo, funded by a West Sussex housebuilder.

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, which is currently building its Highgrove development in Bosham, arranged for a group of pupils from Bosham Primary School to spend the day at Marwell, experience wildlife and spend time in nature.

Marwell Zoo partnered with Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division last year to allow up to 250 schoolchildren the opportunity to connect with nature outside of the classroom.

Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division Megan Hamlyn said: “Barratt’s ambition is to become the UK’s leading sustainable housebuilder. Part of that is to make positive changes to the environment, as well as towards the places we live and build our new communities. A partnership with Marwell to allow schoolchildren the chance to get out into nature perfectly aligns with that and we were please to be able to offer that opportunity to Bosham Primary.”

School Business Manager Shelley Farrell said: “Time spent in nature doesn’t just stimulate cognitive development and promote social connection, it is shown to increase wellbeing and reduce stress as well as promote more physical health through outdoor activities. We are very grateful to Barratt for giving us the opportunity – and the children had a wonderful time!”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building developments across West Sussex, including Highgrove in Bosham, Nursery Fields in North Bersted, Fossil Bay in Bracklesham and Sylvan Meadows in Arundel.