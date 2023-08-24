Students at Bourne Community College have been rejoicing after receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 24).

The college has said the students have ‘done themselves proud’ after their five years together and have grown, both in their characters and academically, a ‘huge amount’ in that time.

The college’s highest achieving subjects were design technology, engineering, art & drama closely followed by English and maths.

Almost half of the cohort (49 per cent) achieved 5+ grades in English Language and another 49 per cent Maths.

Jubilant students celebrate after receiving their GCSE results today

58 per cent of the students achieved a grade 4+ in both English and Maths which prepares them so well for their next stage of education

The school has seen ‘significant improvement’ in English Language/Literature, Maths, Spanish, Design Technology, Engineering, ICT, and Dance which is a real strength of our school

High achievers included Katarina Hill, who achieved eight Grade 9s and a Grade 8. She was followed closely by Maya Bergmann-Smith and George Wheeler, Charlie Birnie, Hazel Morgan.

A spokesperson for Bourne Community College said: “It has certainly been a year of hard work and determination. Our congratulations go to All our departing students, who have successfully completed their time at the Bourne and have been a real credit to themselves as well as to the College.