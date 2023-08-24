Bourne Community College students 'delighted' at GCSE results
The college has said the students have ‘done themselves proud’ after their five years together and have grown, both in their characters and academically, a ‘huge amount’ in that time.
The college’s highest achieving subjects were design technology, engineering, art & drama closely followed by English and maths.
Almost half of the cohort (49 per cent) achieved 5+ grades in English Language and another 49 per cent Maths.
58 per cent of the students achieved a grade 4+ in both English and Maths which prepares them so well for their next stage of education
The school has seen ‘significant improvement’ in English Language/Literature, Maths, Spanish, Design Technology, Engineering, ICT, and Dance which is a real strength of our school
High achievers included Katarina Hill, who achieved eight Grade 9s and a Grade 8. She was followed closely by Maya Bergmann-Smith and George Wheeler, Charlie Birnie, Hazel Morgan.
A spokesperson for Bourne Community College said: “It has certainly been a year of hard work and determination. Our congratulations go to All our departing students, who have successfully completed their time at the Bourne and have been a real credit to themselves as well as to the College.
"We are excited for them to be starting a new adventure in September 2023 as they take up their hard-earned places at local colleges and in their new ventures next year. They have been an amazing year group, ably led by our Head Boy and Girl and Deputy Head Girl and Boy and we wish them well for a very successful future.”