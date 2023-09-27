Brighton College named among top 125 private schools in the world

One of Sussex’s top schools has been named as one of the best private schools in the world as part of the fourth annual Schools Index, led by education consultants at Carfax Education.

Brighton College was named as one of the Top 30 UK Schools, and among the best 125 best private schools internationally in the index. The schools index has been reviewed and selected by a panel of education experts, led by Carfax Education, with consultants on the ground across the world.

Prospective parents and pupils can now access the latest and most comprehensive global index available, featuring the top 125 schools from across the UK, Switzerland, Europe, USA, Middle East, China, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.

As well as formal criteria, such as academic results and preparation for university entry, schools are selected for their unique ethos, their reputation both locally and internationally, and how they prepare students for life beyond academia. The guide provides a comprehensive overview of curriculum and fees, as well as practical information such as travel times to local airports.

Brighton College

Brighton College is a place where confidence, kindness and curiosity are championed to turn out well-educated, tolerant and intellectually curious young adults who are ready to take a full, active and positive rôle in the life of the UK and the world. Top schools listed for 2023 also include world-renowned schools in the UK, as well as those further afield, such as St Paul’s School in Brazil and Geelong Grammar School in Australia. New entries for this year include UK prep school, Port Regis, as well as Amadeus International School in Vienna, The British School in Delhi and The Dalton School, USA. Collated by Carfax Education experts on the ground across the world, the index is the most comprehensive global index available.

Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education, said: “Now in its fourth year, the Schools Index has rapidly become a valuable resource for parents looking for the very best education for their child, wherever they are in the world - as well as for the private schools sector. This year's guide has been comprehensively curated by international experts, with each school notably recognised for their own individual footprint in education, including academics, facilities, preparation for university entry, unique ethos and how they prepare students for life beyond academia. Demand for excellent schools remains high and is still fiercely competitive, as parents strive to ensure their child receives the strongest foundations to set them up for a lifetime of success.’

Richard Cairns, Head Master at Brighton College said: “Brighton College is delighted to be named one of the world’s top private schools. This is testament to our wonderful teachers who inspire our pupils daily, and the exceptional children who are at the heart of everything we do, all underpinned by a culture of kindness and innovation. We are thrilled to be achieve this recognition from the Carfax Schools Index yet again.”

