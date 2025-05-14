Brighton Council Leader backs Russell Martin Foundation and Fonthill Foundation schools project

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey has given her support to a programme run by two Sussex charities which helps children with a range of difficulties manage the challenges of moving from primary to secondary school.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The councillor visited the Key Stage Two Transition project run by The Russell Martin Foundation (RMF) and The Fonthill Foundation which supports students through targeted intervention and mentoring to help increase school attendance and engagement. Research shows that students from disadvantaged backgrounds have higher rates of non attendance, or struggle with mental health during the move to secondary school.

The one-to-one support aimed at building confidence in children particularly those struggling with poor mental health is already making a big difference in schools across the city with BACA (Brighton Aldridge Community Academy) seeing school attendance among students on programme rise to 86%.

Councillor Sankey, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff from the Russell Martin Foundation and the Fonthill Foundation with Jack Davies, Head, Brighton Aldridge Community Academy

“This is exactly the kind of programme we need in schools with high levels of poverty. It’s not just about education, it’s about making sure young people get the support they need to succeed.”

At the heart of the programme is Kelly Frater, a Transition Coordinator who works directly with the students. She starts supporting them before they leave primary school, building trust, boosting confidence and also helping to ease their fears about the move. Once they start secondary school, she stays involved, giving them the support and guidance they need to feel more settled and more willing to attend school.

Said Kelly:

“Moving up to secondary school can be a big and scary change for many children, but for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, it can be even harder, often leading to poor attendance, negative mental health and struggles in school”

The programme currently runs at BACA, St. Marks Primary School, City Academy Whitehawk, Longhill School and Moulsecoomb Primary School but both charities are hoping to expand the programme to even more schools in the city supporting more children and families following the positive impact the programme has already had.

Jane Coleman, Director of RMF’s Programmes, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t replicate Kelly everywhere, but we can share the systems and good practice with other schools in the city. We welcome Councillor Sankey's support and are beginning to work with other local authorities who want us to deliver this programme across Sussex. We are incredibly proud of the impact our programme is having on children and families and with funding from the local authority, this pilot programme will have the sustainability to continue to improve education and health outcomes for children in our city.”

To find out more about the programme and The Russell Martin Foundation visit https://www.russellmartinfoundation.co.uk