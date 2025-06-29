Brighton win inaugural women’s title at 2025 BIMM World Cup

BIMM Brighton’s women’s team made history at this year’s BIMM World Cup, winning the first ever women’s tournament with a 3–0 victory over Berlin in the final.

The event took place at the Essex campus and brought together students and staff from across BIMM’s UK and European campuses.

It was a strong showing from Brighton from the first match to the last. They handled group fixtures confidently and carried that momentum into the final. Despite heavy rain, they controlled the match and sealed the win with three well-taken goals against a solid Berlin side.

The women’s tournament was one of two new additions to this year’s schedule. It joined the original men’s competition, now in its fourth year, and a newly introduced staff bracket.

The BIMM World Cup was first held in 2022 as a small match between students in Birmingham. Since then, it has grown into a full tournament involving multiple campuses. The host location changes each year, and matches are supported by a mix of student organisers, visiting teams and staff volunteers.

BIMM University runs courses in music, performing arts, filmmaking and related subjects. With campuses in cities including Brighton, Bristol, London, Manchester, Berlin and Hamburg, it brings together students from across the UK and Europe. The World Cup is one of the only in-person events where those campuses all meet.

This year’s tournament featured over 120 players across the three competitions. The men’s title was won by Bristol, who beat Essex on penalties after a 3–3 draw in the final. That result ended Berlin’s two-year winning streak.

Staff also took part in their own competition for the first time. Central Marketing lifted the staff trophy after beating Essex 4–2 in the final.

The Essex campus hosted the day and handled the planning. Despite poor weather throughout the afternoon, all three tournaments were completed and the atmosphere stayed positive throughout.

Brighton’s win made them the first team to claim a women’s title at the BIMM World Cup. With the competition now firmly established, they will return next year as the side to beat.