British Council International School Award success for Hankham Primary School

Hankham Primary School has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Hankham Primary School's international work includes projects with partnership schools in Germany and Poland. Pupils have exchanged information and Christmas cards, noting how traditions differ between countries. Pupils have also compared recycling and sustainability initiatives in their respective countries.

On hearing the news that Hankham Primary School had received the award, Sarah Timlin headteacher said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive the International School Award. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils in embracing global learning. It’s a celebration of our commitment to fostering international awareness, cultural understanding, and preparing our children to be thoughtful, responsible global citizens."

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said: ‘The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work in bringing the world into their classrooms. This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic. The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with utmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.’

The Award is now available worldwide in countries such as Greece, India, and Nigeria. Over 6,000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

The International School Award encourages and supports schools to develop:

An international ethos embedded throughout the school

A whole school approach to international work

Collaborative curriculum-based work with international partner schools

Year-round international activity

Involvement of the wider community