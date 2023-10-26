Burgess Hill Academy pupils banned from local McDonald’s after report of anti-social behaviour

Students at Burgess Hill Academy have been banned from their nearby McDonald’s in Civic Way after reports of anti-social behaviour.

The University of Brighton Academies Trust (UoBAT) said the decision to prevent all of the secondary school’s pupils from attending the branch was made by McDonald’s, Sussex Police and The Burgess Hill Academy.

A UoBAT spokesperson said: “We fully support this measure and understand that the timeframe for lifting the ban will be determined by McDonald's.”

UoBAT did not share any details about what happened at the restaurant.

But the spokesperson said: “It is essential to emphasise that the actions leading to this decision were the result of a single individual's actions and do not reflect the values and standards upheld by our academy and students. The Burgess Hill Academy does not condone this behaviour, irrespective of whether it occurred before, during, or after school hours. We extend our sincere apologies to McDonald's for any inconvenience caused.

“We are actively working with Sussex Police to address this issue and are committed to proactively promoting respectful and responsible behaviour within our school community through upcoming assemblies. Our staff members were present to support following the incident, and we are dedicated to maintaining an open dialogue with all parties involved during this temporary ban.