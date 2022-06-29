Burgess Hill businesses work to inspire next generation of engineers and scientists at Mid Sussex Science Week

Mid Sussex Science Week saw schools and businesses come together to enthuse the next generation of Engineers and Scientists.

The event has been running for six years in Haywards Heath, but this year was the first visit to Burgess Hill thanks to Burgess Hill Business Parks Association (BHBPA) and its Chief Executive, Richard Cox, who was able to secure a suitable venue and afford the time and effort to engage with local schools and businesses.

More than 250 students took part in the event

MSSW was started to encourage Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) among ten year olds, particularly girls. During the week local companies’ STEM ambassadors engaged with over 250 primary school pupils across Burgess Hill, helping them develop engineering and science projects. Students represented each school to present and be judged on their weeks work at The Kings Centre on the Friday.

Opening the event on Friday, Philip Todd, STEM Ambassador and Chairman of MSSW, welcomed the schools, businesses, STEM Ambassadors and judges, all of whom had put in a lot of effort to bring this about. Recognition was made to the MSSW Committee and in particular to BSE 3D staff for affording the time in organising the science event and to Richard Cox for organising the venue and engaging with local schools and businesses.

Six primary schools from the Burgess Hill area took part with students from years 5 and 6. These included Birchwood Grove, Bolney Village, London Meed, Sheddingdean, Southway Junior and Woodlands Meed. Each school was partnered with a STEM Ambassador linked to a business to develop a project based upon Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Staff from BSE|FM, Edwards Vacuum, HPC Compressed Air Systems, Leap Environmental, and Mitsubishi Electric gave of their valuable time to work closely with teachers to set a suitable project during the week, providing the students with coaching. The projects were then presented and judged at a big event at the Kings Centre in Burgess Hill.

As a representative from Edwards Vacuum explained, “Events like this help us strengthen our community involvement. However, the biggest win for us was seeing the enthusiasm and excitement in the children – we are looking forward to next year’s event already!”

Small groups of pupils moved around the numerous exhibits while others explained their projects to the judges.

The judges were experienced educationalists and STEM ambassadors paired with representatives from Sussex businesses at the forefront of science and technology. They were taken aback by the wide scope of subjects covered in each project, the pupils' ingenious ideas shown on their display boards, the testing of many models, which were invariably made of recycled materials. The designs and plans that were drawn demonstrated how the pupils had brought their own ideas to their work.

As one of the judges commented “I was impressed when one of the girls from the winning team explained tension and compression in the design of their numerous bridge models.”

The committee of the MSSW organised many exhibits for the children to see and interact with during the mornings event provided by local companies. Broadcast Bionics gave the young technologists an opportunity to find faults in a live radio broadcast and a chance to record their own voice overs as a DJ. Edwards Vacuum showed the effect that a vacuum has on various items including marshmallows – which the children enjoyed eating too! ISG, the construction company building the new Woodlands Meed College, had the assistance of the pupils, to create a gigantic 12 foot high tetrahedron structure. BSE 3D, showed the children how to make LED torches and use them for sending messages using morse code, while Burgess Hill manufacturer, Bio-Productions, had some fantastic demonstrations bringing biological technology to life.

In addition, Ardingly College brought the only road legal solar powered car in the UK to show and explain to the children the science and engineering work carried out by all their students to achieve the high speeds and distance. Sally Turner, a local sports teacher and a Team GB triathlete, brought in her bike and some ‘tech’ sports equipment to show the children how science and technology are used to help athletes perform better.

After lunch, and before handing out the prizes, the Guest of Honour, Mims Davies, Member of Parliament for Mid-Sussex and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Employment,

emphasised how important it is to encourage science, technology, engineering and maths with our young people, especially with Burgess Hill seeing the commencement of a new science and technology park. Mims presented the winning school team, Birchwood Primary School, with a magnificent trophy and £300 worth of science-based books. There were also prices for the runners up, Bolney and for a bridge building competition.

The pupils then enjoyed a spectacular science magic show before being presented with very handsome certificates from Mid Sussex Science Week, officially awarded by the University of Canterbury. The children also received goody bags with items donated from the various companies involved in the day.

The organisers were delighted to see such enthusiasm in the children who were all keen to share their projects and explain what they had learnt.

Richard Cox, Chief Executive of Burgess Hill Business Parks Association, had this to say: “The Association and its members were thrilled to support the Mid-Sussex Science Week committee to bring it to Burgess Hill. This is a fantastic opportunity to encourage children's curiosity and engagement for STEM subjects at younger ages and transcend societal stereotypes. By showing the future generation the diverse prospects of STEM topics, we hope that this will make them more accessible to all.”