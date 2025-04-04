Burgess Hill Girls announces new fee structure early to support families
In response to the Government's decision to add 20% VAT onto independent school fees from January 2025, Burgess Hill Girls has taken proactive steps to support both current and prospective families during this period of financial adjustment.
In a letter to parents, Dr Alison Smith, Chair of Governors at the school, was keen to stress the following:
- Governors remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality education while ensuring financial sustainability
- The overall fee adjustment for September 2025 will be 7.5%, passing on an additional 5% VAT and a 2.5% cost of living adjustment
- The school will absorb the remaining 5% VAT and inflationary rises from cost efficiency measures
- Furthermore, Burgess Hill Girls can confirm that the 2026/27 fee increase will be aligned with the rate of inflation only providing parents with greater financial certainty for future planning
Fee Structure and Value
Fees for the 2025/2026 academic year are calculated on a termly basis and include provision of meals, wrap-around care from 8:00am – 6:00pm, and an extensive range of educational and extracurricular opportunities.
The fee structure for the academic year 2025/2026 is designed to represent competitively priced fees offering real value for money. Fees inclusive of VAT are:
- Prep School: starting at £4,101 per term*
- Senior School: starting at £7,194 per term
- Weekly Boarding: starting at £12,654 per term
- Full Boarding: starting at £15,594 per term
*£3,070 with Early Years Funding
Financial Accessibility and Support
To make education more accessible, Burgess Hill Girls offers means-tested bursaries to support families across a range of income levels. For those considering entry in 2026-2027, the school will also offer scholarships recognising excellence in sports, drama, music, and art, alongside academic scholarships for outstanding scholarly potential.
Academic Excellence
Burgess Hill Girls continues to maintain its reputation for academic excellence, with outstanding 2024 examination results:
- A Level: 91% of outcomes graded A*-B with an impressive 61% graded A*-A
- EPQ: 95% of students achieving either an A or A* grade
- GCSE: 68% of all entries graded 9-7, with 46% of entries graded 9-8 and 28% graded 9
Places are still available in certain year groups. Families interested in learning more about the fee structure and the educational provision at Burgess Hill Girls are encouraged to visit the school's website for more information: www.burgesshillgirls.com/admissions/fees/