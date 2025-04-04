Burgess Hill Girls announces new fee structure early to support families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Girls governing body has recently announced its new fee structure for the 2025-2026 academic year at the end of the Spring term rather than the traditional Summer term announcement, providing families with additional time to plan financially for the upcoming academic year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the Government's decision to add 20% VAT onto independent school fees from January 2025, Burgess Hill Girls has taken proactive steps to support both current and prospective families during this period of financial adjustment.

In a letter to parents, Dr Alison Smith, Chair of Governors at the school, was keen to stress the following:

Governors remain dedicated to delivering the highest quality education while ensuring financial sustainability

The overall fee adjustment for September 2025 will be 7.5%, passing on an additional 5% VAT and a 2.5% cost of living adjustment

The school will absorb the remaining 5% VAT and inflationary rises from cost efficiency measures

Furthermore, Burgess Hill Girls can confirm that the 2026/27 fee increase will be aligned with the rate of inflation only providing parents with greater financial certainty for future planning

Prep School Student

Fee Structure and Value

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fees for the 2025/2026 academic year are calculated on a termly basis and include provision of meals, wrap-around care from 8:00am – 6:00pm, and an extensive range of educational and extracurricular opportunities.

The fee structure for the academic year 2025/2026 is designed to represent competitively priced fees offering real value for money. Fees inclusive of VAT are:

Prep School: starting at £4,101 per term*

Senior School: starting at £7,194 per term

Weekly Boarding: starting at £12,654 per term

Full Boarding: starting at £15,594 per term

Senior Students in Science

*£3,070 with Early Years Funding

Financial Accessibility and Support

To make education more accessible, Burgess Hill Girls offers means-tested bursaries to support families across a range of income levels. For those considering entry in 2026-2027, the school will also offer scholarships recognising excellence in sports, drama, music, and art, alongside academic scholarships for outstanding scholarly potential.

Academic Excellence

Burgess Hill Girls continues to maintain its reputation for academic excellence, with outstanding 2024 examination results:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Level: 91% of outcomes graded A*-B with an impressive 61% graded A*-A

EPQ: 95% of students achieving either an A or A* grade

GCSE: 68% of all entries graded 9-7, with 46% of entries graded 9-8 and 28% graded 9

Places are still available in certain year groups. Families interested in learning more about the fee structure and the educational provision at Burgess Hill Girls are encouraged to visit the school's website for more information: www.burgesshillgirls.com/admissions/fees/