Burgess Hill Girls celebrate another year of exceptional GCSE results

Students, parents and staff came together in the school’s Rose Garden to mark the achievements, with joy, pride and a strong sense of community spirit to celebrate the class of 2025.

The school are thrilled with the headline results which include:

50% of all entries graded 9 or 8

25% of all entries graded 9

Over 69% of entries graded 9–7

56% of the cohort achieved at least seven or more grades 9–7

Six students achieved straight 8s and 9s

Nine students achieved 100% 9–7 grades

94% of students were awarded a grade A in their HPQ

Head, Heather Cavanagh, commented: "I am immensely proud of our students’ achievements this year. These outstanding results are a testament to their hard work, resilience and determination, as well as the commitment and expertise of our teachers. For a largely non-selective cohort, these outcomes are exceptional, and they demonstrate the power of a Burgess Hill Girls education to inspire every girl to realise her potential and to aim high for the future.

Smiles all around

"Every student should feel hugely confident and excited for the next stage of her educational journey, and on behalf of the whole team at Burgess Hill Girls, I would like to congratulate all our girls who are celebrating today."