Burgess Hill Girls celebrates their students successes

Burgess Hill Girls is celebrating a fantastic set of A Level results with almost 80% of outcomes graded A*-B and over 50% graded A*-A. Two thirds of the cohort gained three A*-B grades, the essential requirement for admission to the most competitive universities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Results in the Extended Project Qualification were outstanding, with 96% A*-A grades. The EPQ is excellent preparation for higher education which is why it is a required element of the Sixth Form BOLD programme at Burgess Hill Girls.

Their bespoke university and futures preparation means Burgess Hill Girls consistently maximises the aspirations of all its students. They are particularly proud of the wide range of successes across different disciplines, with girls taking up places to read Mathematics, Politics, Chemistry, English Literature, Anthropology, Classics, and Business and Management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is consistent strength too in creative courses with girls taking up places at top Art institutions and music conservatoire places too. Almost all will take up places at their first-choice institution.

The Class of 2025!

Recent UCAS figures show that only 13% of all UK students studying computer science related degrees are female. Burgess Hill Girls challenges this with three students securing places to read Computer Science at university. In a girls-only environment, free from gender stereotypes, girls are encouraged to follow their tech-related career aspirations.

Head of Sixth Form, Iain Regan-Smith said: “We are immensely proud of our Sixth Form students whose outstanding A level results reflect their academic excellence over a wide range of subjects, something which is further reflected in the breadth of options being pursued for higher education.

"Not only have this year’s cohort demonstrated intellectual curiosity but they have combined this with remarkable charitable initiatives and leadership. They leave us confident, compassionate young women, equipped to excel as Tomorrow’s Women.”