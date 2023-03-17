On Wednesday 15th March, at Burgess Hill Girls, carers across Sussex were treated to a day of pampering.

Together with Burgess Hill Town Council the school organises the event to give carers, who spend their time tirelessly looking after others, a day where they themselves get looked after.

This year the carers could choose from pampering sessions including Indian head massages from The Therapy Hut, massage and nails from Tamarind, and reflexology from Karen Harvey.

They were treated to lunch and musical entertainment by students and staff at Burgess Hill Girls, who also provided activities throughout the day including plant potting, card making, glass and bookmark painting and gingerbread men decorating.

Burgess Hill Mayor Peter Chapman, Burgess Hill Girls Head Lars Fox and students Lily Chappell and Valerie Olayinka announced the raffle winners with prizes from Jupps Fish n Chips, The Therapy Hut, Smiles and Styles hair salon and Plumpton Racecourse.

Organisations were also in attendance to answer questions and provide information to carers including Age UK, Carers Support West Sussex, Mid Sussex Older People’s Council, West Sussex Libraries, Prevention Assessment Team, Health and Living Support and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The carers hugely appreciated the attention they received. Jean Russell said: “I enjoyed getting my nails done and I’m excited to have a new bookmark to remind me of my day!’

“I always enjoy coming here because the girls are polite and well-mannered, which makes it an enjoyable and relaxing experience,’ added Roberta Moan.

Burgess Hill Girls student Holly Bryan also enjoyed the day: “It was great to get the opportunity to help out, meet people and learn about all their

experiences.”

