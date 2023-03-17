Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
45 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
6 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
7 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Burgess Hill Girls host day of pampering for West Sussex carers

On Wednesday 15th March, at Burgess Hill Girls, carers across Sussex were treated to a day of pampering.

By Report submitted
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT

Together with Burgess Hill Town Council the school organises the event to give carers, who spend their time tirelessly looking after others, a day where they themselves get looked after.

This year the carers could choose from pampering sessions including Indian head massages from The Therapy Hut, massage and nails from Tamarind, and reflexology from Karen Harvey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were treated to lunch and musical entertainment by students and staff at Burgess Hill Girls, who also provided activities throughout the day including plant potting, card making, glass and bookmark painting and gingerbread men decorating.

Most Popular
Pampering day for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Pampering day for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Pampering day for carers at Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Mayor Peter Chapman, Burgess Hill Girls Head Lars Fox and students Lily Chappell and Valerie Olayinka announced the raffle winners with prizes from Jupps Fish n Chips, The Therapy Hut, Smiles and Styles hair salon and Plumpton Racecourse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisations were also in attendance to answer questions and provide information to carers including Age UK, Carers Support West Sussex, Mid Sussex Older People’s Council, West Sussex Libraries, Prevention Assessment Team, Health and Living Support and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The carers hugely appreciated the attention they received. Jean Russell said: “I enjoyed getting my nails done and I’m excited to have a new bookmark to remind me of my day!’

“I always enjoy coming here because the girls are polite and well-mannered, which makes it an enjoyable and relaxing experience,’ added Roberta Moan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burgess Hill mayor Peter Chapman with students
Burgess Hill mayor Peter Chapman with students
Burgess Hill mayor Peter Chapman with students

Burgess Hill Girls student Holly Bryan also enjoyed the day: “It was great to get the opportunity to help out, meet people and learn about all their

experiences.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pampering for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Pampering for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Pampering for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Day of pampering for carers
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Day of pampering for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Day of pampering for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Day of pampering for carers at Burgess Hill Girls
Burgess Hill GirlsBurgess Hill Town CouncilBurgess Hill