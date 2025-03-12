Burgess Hill Girls hosts annual carers' day - a day of respite for local carers

The event, held in the school's Croft II building, offered attendees a range of complimentary treatments and services from local businesses including nail treatments, hairdressing, massage therapy, yoga sessions, and shopping opportunities.

"We recognise the tremendous commitment carers make to support others, often with little recognition," said Heather Cavanagh, Head Teacher at Burgess Hill Girls. "This event aims to give something back to these heroes in our community."

Between treatments, carers participated in various activities including bracelet making, flower arranging, diamond painting, and puzzle games. The school provided lunch for all attendees, while senior students entertained with musical performances including vocal solos, cello pieces, and duets.

The day was supported by numerous local organisations providing information and guidance, including Young Carers WSCC, Carers Support West Sussex, Age UK West Sussex Brighton and Hove, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, and several others. Burgess Hill Town Council was instrumental in supporting the initiative.

Julie Holden, CEO of Burgess Hill Town Council said “It is so important to recognise the commitment and sheer hard work that unpaid carers invest in to their loved ones. It is the least that we can do to come together and provide one day of respite and remind them how valuable and how valued they are in our community. Often the person that they care for is not able to communicate their thanks for all a family member does to support them, it’s just nice that we can step in and say thank you, on their and our behalf, with this day.”

One attendee commented that this was "a true highlight of the year and an opportunity to meet and talk with others in a similar situation," highlighting the critical importance of respite events for carers.

The event forms part of Burgess Hill Girls' ongoing commitment to community engagement, allowing students to interact with local adults and gain understanding of the challenges carers face while developing empathy and social responsibility.

