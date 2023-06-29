NationalWorldTV
Burgess Hill Girls pupil Amber, 10, wins Sussex swimming achievement award

A young Burgess Hill Girls swimmer has received a volunteering and achievement award after a year of winning medals in the pool.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST
Burgess Hill Girls pupils Amber Mason, 10, won the Young Participant Award at the 2023 Sussex County Amateur Swimming Association’s Volunteering and Achievement AwardsBurgess Hill Girls pupils Amber Mason, 10, won the Young Participant Award at the 2023 Sussex County Amateur Swimming Association’s Volunteering and Achievement Awards
Heather Cavanagh, head of Burgess Hill Girls Pre-Prep and Prep, said: “It is wonderful to see Amber’s love and devotion to swimming and sport in general recognised by the Achievement Award. We cannot wait to see what she does next.”

Amber, who is also a dancer, runner and netball player, swims for Mid-Sussex Marlins and competed in the Sussex County Swimming championships, winning silver medals in the Under Eleven 50, 100 and 200 metres backstroke. She represented Burgess Hill Girls in the Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) Swimming Championships, finishing first in the 50 metres backstroke in the Sussex Heats. She also finished 16th in the National IAPS final in London.

