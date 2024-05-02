Burgess Hill Girls Receives UK Top 10 Girls’ Boarding School Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Education Advisers is an UK education consultancy providing expert advice to British and International families looking to secure places for their children at the UK’s leading independent schools and universities. Each year they publish league tables for the best performing schools in terms of GCSE, A Level and International Baccalaureate (IB) results.

In the league table for UK Girls’ Boarding Schools, Burgess Hill Girls was placed 8th in the country with 58% of A Level grades awarded A or A*.

Head Lars Fox was delighted to receive the award alongside Assistant Head Pastoral and Boarding, Nikki Donson, and Boarding House Parent, Rachael Hirst.

“It is wonderful to see us feature above the traditional names often associated with girls boarding schools in the UK. More importantly, I am immensely pleased to see our students, boarding staff and teachers receiving recognition for all their hard work.”

As a result of consistently excellent results and its growing reputation, Burgess Hill Girls is expanding its boarding capacity.