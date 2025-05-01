Burgess Hill Girls School students raise more than £5,000 for St Catherine's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Girls 2025 Youth Enterprise Project Team, raised a whopping £5,064 for St. Catherine's Hospice as part of a project where eight schools in the local area were given the challenge of turning £50 into at least £1,500 in just 10 weeks. Together, the eight school teams raised £28,215 all of which will go to supporting the amazing work they do at St. Catherine's.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the schools came together for an awards evening which was a glorious celebration of the innovation, resilience and hard work from all the students involved.

Burgess Hill Girls were delighted to receive two awards on the night, the first for Best Marketing Strategy for their fundraising campaign and a special award for one of their students Mia Ogden. Teachers were asked to nominate a student who lives the values of St Catherine’s in who they are and how they act. Mia’s smile, her respect, and her optimism and energy made her a standout winner to pick up this very special prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team was made up of five students all studying Business and or Economics A level and included Val Olayinka, Mia Ogden, Malika Sobirova, Laura Gallitz and Nina Wang who did an excellent job bringing the whole school community together raising the funds by holding a variety of events from scrunchy making that needed to be crowd sourced because demand was so high, to a Colour Run that had everyone out exercising and having fun. No fundraing effort would be complete without a non-uniform day where the school turned orange to raise awareness of the hospice brand, plus numerous smaller fundraising activities from an online clothing sale, to a £50 note serial number challenge!

Burgess Hill Girls Youth Enterprize Team

Dionne Flatman, Head of Economics & Politics at Burgess Hill Girls said, "Thanks to the generosity of students, parents and staff and the tenacity and creativity of the team, we were able to exceed the £3,000 target we set ourselves, raise awareness of the work of St Catherine’s and build lasting relationships with the hospice which relies so much on donations and fundraising. This group of enterprising young women have learnt some valuable skills that will help them with their A level Business course and more importantly, have used their knowledge and skills to improve the lives of those who need the hospice when life comes full circle".