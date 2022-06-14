Burgess Hill Girls sixth-former shortlisted in awards celebrating LGBTQ+ students

Georgina Wrigg, 18, made the Role Model of the Year shortlist in the 2022 Queer Student Awards for her LGBTQ+ work at the school.

She is set to attend a special ceremony in Manchester at the end of June to find out if she has won.

Georgina, who is studying for A levels in English Literature, Religious Studies and Politics, set up the school’s LGBTQIA+ club Prism because she thought there was no unifying space for young people who wanted to discuss these issues.

She said: “LGBTQIA+ young people are far more likely to feel isolated and to struggle with their mental health than their straight/cis/allo counterparts.

“Prism is built to counter that feeling of isolation.

“I came up against such difficulties after my own coming out, feeling a longing for community and a loss at not having one.

“This is an experience common to every other LGBTQIA+ person I have spoken with. There is so much strength in community and having a space for it.”

The Queer Student Awards are a new annual celebration recognizing LGBTQ+ students and allies who are leading in their lives and their communities. The awards aim to positively address the adversity that LGBTQ+ youths experience, especially when it comes to navigating their career options and worrying about whether or not their sexuality will act as a barrier to their future success.

Judged by a panel of student recruitment industry experts, ‘queer influencers’ and young people from schools, colleges and universities across the UK and Ireland, the awards are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of apprentices, graduates and allies supporting these youths in their transition into the workplace.