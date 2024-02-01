Burgess Hill Girls’ teacher speaks on democracy and British values at Southway Junior School
On Friday, January 12, Dionne Flatman, Head of Economics, Politics and Business, led an engaging assembly at Southway Junior School.
She explored the topics of democracy, citizenship, and British values in an interactive presentation.
Burgess Hill Girls said: “Pupils gained an understanding of the voting system, how laws are made and the function of the Palace of Westminster. Central to the talk was the empowerment of young people and promoting active participation to get their voices heard.
"In 2023, Dionne took part in the UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador Programme at the House of Commons and gained Gold level accreditation. Her assembly on Parliament is part of a wider project by Burgess Hill Girls to develop knowledge exchange activities that enhance the education of young people in Sussex.”
People can book Dionne to deliver her Parliament assembly by contacting Sarah Kruschandl via [email protected].