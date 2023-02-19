Chailey Heritage Foundation is inviting potential employees for a chat and a cup of tea on Wednesday evening, February 22, from 6pm-8pm.
The roles that are available at Team Chailey include: support workers, teaching assistants and activities coordinators, assisting young people at school, in residential bungalows or at the Leisure and Skills Centre.
Fran Veal, HR manager said: “We are always keen to recruit the very best people and the evening will give us the opportunity to discuss the roles in more detail and see whether Chailey Heritage Foundation would be the right fit for you. We can offer on the spot interviews and the chance to meet some of the team as well as information on the young people you would be supporting.”
She said: “We offer competitive pay, exceptional benefits and career progression opportunities. We also offer a £600 welcome bonus to all new permanent employees.”
Visit chf.org.uk.