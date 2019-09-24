Cats Protection praises NCS team for hard work and dedication to Paws Protect

Cats Protection has praised an NCS team from Worthing for its hard work and dedication, supporting the charity over the summer.

The group of seven 16 and 17-year-olds visited the National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, near Haywards Heath, to donate some cat goodies to the charity’s pet fostering service, Paws Protect, to bring about positive change in the community as part of their four-week National Citizen Service programme.

'Pawsitive' work by Worthing youngsters, from left, NCS leader Billy, Paws Protect co-ordinator Rose Abram, Hannah from the Paws Protect team and NCS leader Shauna

Rose Abram, Paws Protect co-ordinator, said: “We are so thankful to the Worthing NCS group for their hard work and dedication and for choosing Paws Protect.

“As we provide everything our fosterers need, from food to toys and cat beds, any donated gifts are always wonderful to receive.

“They will go a long way to helping many cats currently in foster care, ensuring they feel safe and happy while their families flee difficult situations.”

The NCS scheme aims to bring together young people from all different backgrounds for a common purpose and to help them build skills for work and the transition into adulthood.

The Worthing group, supported by Concordia, felt passionately about the Paws Protect and decided to raise money for it as part of their social action project.

Through a network of cat fosterers, the Paws Protect service provides a retreat for pets of those fleeing domestic abuse until they have a safe place to live and can be reunited.

The NCS group held cake sales and quiz nights, sold homemade cards and volunteered in Cats Protection’s Worthing shop.