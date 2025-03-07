Celebrating girls' football at Oakwood

Oakwood was delighted to have over 200 girls on site this week over two days for Football Festivals.

Miss Gemma Halford, Head of Sport and a passionate sportswoman herself, is enthusiastic about encouraging all Oakwood pupils to engage with sport and find a physical activity that they love.

Miss Halford commented "It was wonderful to have the support of our local MP, Jess Brown-Fuller at our Festival as we share a commitment to ensuring that girls have access and opportunity to sport throughout their education.

" As a school, we are always delighted to see our pupils continue with their sport journey in senior school and beyond."

Inter-School Girls Football match

Miss Halford believes that inclusivity in sport is key to the school's sporting success. Children in Years 3-6 chose a sport pathway.

This helps to break down gender stereotypes in sport.

Miss Halford and Headteacher Mrs Bradbury have been delighted to see this lead to girls enjoying rugby and boys netball.