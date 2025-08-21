Celebrations at SPH as students excel in GCSE & BTEC exams

Whilst as a school SPH never measures success solely on academic performance and the number of top grades gained, the school gave a particular commendation to the large number of students who got at least 8 grades in Grades 9-7; Winston Wang, Tia Partridge, Sophia Page-Berelian, Saska Velcekova, Emilia Vonk, Julia Grochala, James Lui, Alannah Camburn-Morrissey, Demija Finch, Oliver Krums Giribet, Bella Noye, Marcel Tadla, Aiden Ellis, Poppy Diovey, Shane Bautista and Oliver Zang. Antonina Blaz, Stephanie Fernandes and Daniel Heather achieved a remarkable 33 Grade 9’s between them, placing them in the highest possible category in all subjects, a truly remarkable feat.

Tim Hulse, Headteacher, commented: “It is with immense pride that I share our students’ achievements in this year’s GCSE examinations. The results attained by Year 11 are a reflection of their hard work, perseverance, and commitment throughout their time with us.

"These outcomes are not only academic milestones but also personal triumphs that speak to the resilience and determination of each student. Their results are thoroughly deserved, and we celebrate every student’s progress, whether that is reflected in top grades, personal bests, or significant individual improvement.

"We are particularly proud to see strong performances across a wide range of subjects, especially in Science, English, Music, PE, and Languages. These results also demonstrate the positive effects of high-quality teaching, personalised support, and a loving pastoral framework that prioritises students in everything we do.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated staff, who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional teaching and guidance. Their commitment to excellence, care for our students, and belief in every learner’s potential have been crucial to this year’s success. I also extend sincere thanks to parents and carers, whose encouragement and partnership with the school have been invaluable.”

Kevin Quinn, Head of Year 11, commented:“I am incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all they have achieved this year. Their success is the result of not just hard work and determination, but also the strong sense of community and support that defines our school. This year group has shown resilience, maturity, and a real commitment to both their studies and to each other. They have been role models within our school family, always looking out for one another and contributing positively to the life of the school.

"What makes this success even more special is the team effort behind it. Our dedicated staff, caring pastoral teams, and supportive families have all played a vital role in helping these students reach their potential. The strength of our school community has been a constant source of encouragement, and I truly believe that this shared support has helped our students thrive.

"As our students now look ahead to the next chapter—whether that be continuing into our Sixth Form, beginning further education elsewhere, or entering the world of training and apprenticeships—we are confident that they leave us as well-rounded, ambitious, and capable young people, ready to make a positive contribution to society.”

Any students who have not attended SPH are extremely welcome to join the Sixth Form. SPH pride themselves on their diverse and growing community. Should you wish to arrange a tour, or discuss opportunities, please contact Mrs McNeil, Head of Sixth Form ( [email protected]) or visit the school on Friday, August 22 between 9am and 12 noon.

