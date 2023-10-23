BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Chailey Heritage Foundation student from Sussex designs charity Christmas card

A talented young man has designed this year’s Christmas Card for Chailey Heritage Foundation.
By Peter Lindsey
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It will be used by the Mid Sussex charity as its official card for 2023 with every penny helping children and young people with complex disabilities.

Inspired by the film ‘Noelle,’ the baby reindeer flying through the night sky was created by 24-year-old Matthew Oxley, a resident at the charity’s on-site accommodation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew created the card in his art sessions at the Leisure and Skills Centre. The design is now available to buy at chf.org.uk. It costs £5 plus postage for a pack of 10 cards. People can also collect orders on-site. To buy an e-card, visit www.dontsendmeacard.com/ecards/charities/chailey-heritage-foundation.

Most Popular
Matthew Oxley, a resident at Chailey Heritage Foundation's on-site accommodation, created this charity Christmas cardMatthew Oxley, a resident at Chailey Heritage Foundation's on-site accommodation, created this charity Christmas card
Matthew Oxley, a resident at Chailey Heritage Foundation's on-site accommodation, created this charity Christmas card

CEO Gareth Germer said: “It is such a lovely card, and we are proud that it has been created by one of our young people. We encourage creativity in a number of different ways here at Chailey Heritage Foundation, and this card is so very uplifting. Well done Matthew.”

Related topics:Chailey Heritage FoundationSussex