Chailey Heritage Foundation student from Sussex designs charity Christmas card

It will be used by the Mid Sussex charity as its official card for 2023 with every penny helping children and young people with complex disabilities.

Inspired by the film ‘Noelle,’ the baby reindeer flying through the night sky was created by 24-year-old Matthew Oxley, a resident at the charity’s on-site accommodation.

Matthew created the card in his art sessions at the Leisure and Skills Centre. The design is now available to buy at chf.org.uk. It costs £5 plus postage for a pack of 10 cards. People can also collect orders on-site. To buy an e-card, visit www.dontsendmeacard.com/ecards/charities/chailey-heritage-foundation.

Matthew Oxley, a resident at Chailey Heritage Foundation's on-site accommodation, created this charity Christmas card