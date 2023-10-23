Chailey Heritage Foundation student from Sussex designs charity Christmas card
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will be used by the Mid Sussex charity as its official card for 2023 with every penny helping children and young people with complex disabilities.
Inspired by the film ‘Noelle,’ the baby reindeer flying through the night sky was created by 24-year-old Matthew Oxley, a resident at the charity’s on-site accommodation.
Matthew created the card in his art sessions at the Leisure and Skills Centre. The design is now available to buy at chf.org.uk. It costs £5 plus postage for a pack of 10 cards. People can also collect orders on-site. To buy an e-card, visit www.dontsendmeacard.com/ecards/charities/chailey-heritage-foundation.
CEO Gareth Germer said: “It is such a lovely card, and we are proud that it has been created by one of our young people. We encourage creativity in a number of different ways here at Chailey Heritage Foundation, and this card is so very uplifting. Well done Matthew.”