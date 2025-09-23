Chichester artist inspires Year 8 pupils to create masterpieces

Year 8 pupils at Westbourne House School created these seascapes under the guidance of Sussex-based artist Shazia Mahmood.

Westbourne House School Head of Art, Lisa Jeram, invited the artist to work with her Year 8 scholars after the Shazia featured in the school’s Guest Artist Gallery.

Shazia is a sea and landscape artist based in East Wittering, near Chichester where she has a studio and draws inspiration from the Sussex coast. She has been exhibiting and selling her work all over the world for over 25 years.

Shazia asked the Year 8 art scholars at Westbourne House School in Chichester to choose a photo of a landscape and paint what they saw during her art workshop at the school, where she gave them tips throughout.

“Wash your brushes every 10 mins. Don’t be afraid to use a sponge. How do you think you make turquoise? Remember we are creating colours, we are not going to use green, we are going to mix green. Keep looking at the images. Focus on coming down the page,” were just some of Shazia’s tips.

Shazia continued: “These art students really listened and just got on with it and I am blown away by what they have achieved. Their attention to detail, their passion and their understanding of colour is extraordinary. They care about their work and were wonderful pupils to work with. Well done Westbourne House School for inspiring them,” Shazia added.

To find out more about the art and life at Westbourne House School please visit our Open Morning on Saturday 4 October from 9.30am. All welcome. www.westbournehouse.org/visit .

