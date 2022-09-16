Chichester church choir is looking for new singers - here's how to join

St Paul’s Church choir Chichester

Chris said: “It’s a new academic year, and many people are looking for a new challenge.

“Are you one of those people who thinks they can’t sing? I believe that everyone can.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, September 22, St Paul’s Choir will be holding an open rehearsal.

"This aims to give the congregation and other people further afield a brief insight into what goes on in our choir practices.

"People are welcome to come and watch or even join in and have a sing, with no pressure.”

“Adults can come along at 7pm, and any children wishing to take part can join us at 6.15pm.

"There are fully DBS checked staff and volunteers in attendance.

“We have been fortunate that our choir continues to grow, and it did so during the pandemic.

"Practices and quizzes took place remotely during Covid times, and I know for some and me it was an essential lifeline to say hello and have a chat on Zoom.

"I think people will see that the choir is a rewarding part of our church life and not just in making music to the highest standard that we can, but also enjoying each other’s company.

"In fact, that last bit is equally important in my eyes: the social aspect of it all, looking out and caring for one another.

“There are no age restrictions. Children join around the age of six or seven, and there is no limit to the upper end of the scale. Please come along on Thursday, September 22.

"Parents are very welcome to watch their children take part, and it might lead to a rewarding new hobby.”

Chris can be contacted at [email protected] if you have questions.