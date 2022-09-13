Chichester College Group set to strike across campuses in Chichester, Brinsbury and Crawley

Following a delay in the announcement due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Chichester College Group University and College Union (UCU) has today announced strike aimed at securing ‘a fair pay rise’, ‘action on workloads’ and an ‘agreement on professional respect’ for Further Education staff, a spokesperson said.

Yesterday, the UCU served notice that the union is calling on members at Chichester, Brinsbury and Crawley campuses to take ten days strike action starting at the end of September and finishing just before the half term break at the end of October.

The dates include: Monday 26 Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 September (3 days); Thursday 6 and Friday 7 October (2 days); Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 October (2 days); and Tuesday 18 Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 October (3 days).

Philip Wilson-Marks, branch chair of Chichester College Group UCU said: “We have repeatedly stated our desire to reach an agreement whereby strike action can be avoided, and this remains our hope. However, our members can’t take yet another real terms pay cut especially when the value of our wages have seen a drop by a third over the last ten years.

"Now the current cost of living crisis and spiralling energy bills have made it even more urgent that we secure a fair deal on pay."

Philip Wilson-Marks added: “No one wants disruption to education, especially after the pandemic, but our ability to recruit and retain staff to deliver the outstanding education our students deserve is being severely impacted by low pay and excessive workloads. We want a decent pay deal but also to ensure the quality of education our students should expect to receive.

The national officers of UCU have also authorised access to UCU’s fighting fund (strike pay) so members will be supported to take strike action at this difficult time from day one.

Andrew Green, Chief Executive Officer for Chichester College Group, said: "Our staff have - and will always be - our most valuable asset and we are committed to investing in them as much as possible.

"In August, we awarded a 3 per cent pay increase to all staff with an additional lump sum payment to be made in October to certain groups of staff, which equates to a weighted pay increase of 5.3 per cent. At the same time, the senior management team have all voted to decline a pay increase themselves and will use the money saved will create a hardship fund for those in need of additional assistance.

"We know the rate of inflation is increasing rapidly and we are constantly reviewing what we can do to support our staff further, at a time when our own college budgets are being stretched by rising costs.

"We support the Association of Colleges' calls for the Department for Education to carry out further research into pay in further education, with a view to addressing the widening gap between the average pay of teaching staff in schools and colleges. We would welcome a review into better funding for further education, as we have - for too long - been widely underfunded.