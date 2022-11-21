The Chichester College Group (CCG) has received a fifth consecutive ‘outstanding’ inspection grade for care standards, following a recent inspection by Ofsted.

The group’s residential provision – which largely comprises of students who live on campus at Chichester College’s Woodlands Halls of Residence or within a homestay – came under the microscope in September, with inspectors visiting Chichester College.

Inspectors met students and staff and looked at the group’s care standards and residential provision.

And Chichester College Group was given Outstanding grades in all areas for care standards, it was revealed last week (November 18).

The report revealed that the college’s international students ‘describe a college campus where differences are valued and embraced.’

It highlighted the ‘highly effective’ services and reflected that the ‘actions of the college contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for young people’.

Andrew Green, chief executive for the Chichester College Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our most recent Ofsted inspection.

“To achieve Outstanding for our care standards in a fifth successive inspection is nothing short of phenomenal and it is all down to our amazing team of staff, who regularly go above and beyond what’s expected of them to support our students right across the group.

“It is thanks to their hard work and dedication that we are able to offer our students such outstanding support and care across our colleges.

“In particular, I’d like to thank our accommodation team, managed by Denise Moon. They do such a brilliant job in caring for and supporting students who either live in our halls or in homestay accommodation.

“I truly believe the work they do, supported by many other teams across all areas of the group, reflects our ethos of ensuring our students are at the heart of all that we do.”

The inspection took place over two days and looked at the welfare of students, how they are supported and kept safe as well as taking into account their wider experience and progress across all aspects of their time at college.

The report said: “Residential students make exceptional progress in their education and social skills while living on site.”

