Chichester College students raise cash for charities close to their hearts

As a part of their level 3 hospitality BTEC course, the students were tasked with planning and running their own hospitality events, inviting special guests from chosen charities close to their hearts.

Back in October last year, the students were split into teams of five and selected five charities to focus on - British Heart Foundation, Breast Cancer UK, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Stonepillow and RNLI.

Months of preparations lead to the events successfully running back in February and included specialist cocktails, raffles, quizzes, bingo and all sorts of fun and games with all the proceeds going

Hospitality students from Chichester College worked together to organise a number of events in support of local and national charities.

to the teams’ charities.

Andrew Ward, Deputy head of learning for hospitality, said: “Witnessing how invested and dedicated each and every student was throughout this process allows to me see just how successful their hospitality careers could be.”

To top off the fundraising mission, representatives from the chosen charities came along last month to collect their cheques and the visitors were thrilled with how much they had raised.

Vaughan Turney, chair of Selsey Lifeboat Station, said: “Helping Chichester College students with their fundraiser for Selsey Lifeboat Station was a very enjoyable and rewarding experience for us.

“Their hard work in organising this event has resulted in a very generous donation that will help our brave crews continue to save lives at sea.

“In the past month alone three lives have been saved by our lifeboats in local coastal waters.