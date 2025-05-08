Chichester College time capsule ceremony celebrates 60 years and exciting new build project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester College marked a significant moment in its history last week with a time capsule ceremony to celebrate the progress of its new STEM and Higher Education Learning Hub – a development that also coincides with the college’s 60th anniversary.

The four-storey state-of-the-art building, being delivered in partnership with Chichester College Group, is set to transform the learning environment for students across STEM and higher education courses.

Designed by Bond Bryan Architects, the hub will feature cutting-edge facilities, including modern automotive workshops, advanced science laboratories, engineering and computing suites, and collaborative higher education study spaces.

This future-focused facility will not only support academic excellence but also foster innovation and skills development across the region.

Students and staff stood over the site of where the capsule is being burried

To commemorate this exciting milestone, students and staff gathered at the construction site for a special time capsule ceremony.

The capsule, which will later be marked with a plaque crafted by students, was filled with items chosen by the college community to represent life at Chichester College in 2025.

Among the contents were college merchandise, photographs of staff, a current canteen menu, a list of top books, music and TV shows of the year, a snapshot of the current news headlines and much more.

Vicki Illingworth, Executive Principal & Deputy CEO at Chichester College Group, said:

"This is a proud moment for us all. The new STEM and HE Learning Hub reflects our commitment to providing an outstanding and forward-thinking education for our students. The time capsule ceremony was a fantastic way to mark our 60th year and look ahead to the next chapter of our college’s journey.

"It was wonderful to see the enthusiasm from our students and staff, and we’re excited about the opportunities this new building will bring – not just for Chichester College, but for the wider community too."

Richard Poulter, Managing Director of Willmott Dixon’s Construction South office, was excited to be a part of a great community event.

He expressed: "It is a real pleasure to host this Time Capsule event to commemorate the significant milestone for Chichester College.

“Working alongside Chichester College Group to deliver this cutting-edge STEM facility and higher education space reflects both Willmott Dixon and the college’s commitment to innovation, providing students with the best possible education that is at the forefront of technology.

"This underpins our commitment of leaving a legacy to the community. A commitment that is also carried through the sustainability features that have been designed into the build; by using carbon-reducing technologies and sustainable energy solutions, we are aligning with the future-focused vision of the college."

Construction of the new hub is well underway, with completion expected in the autumn term. The facility will play a key role in supporting the growth of higher-level technical and professional skills in West Sussex and beyond.

Chichester College would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this ambitious project to life so far, and the site team for facilitating a memorable and meaningful celebration.