Chichester - "famous for creating some of the world’s most disgusting dishes"

Spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “Cook up a stink as part of Rufus Skumskins O’Parsley’s kitchen crew or bring a pot to bang and ward off evil cakes in this fun-filled, messy outdoor performance about food for ages five and up. Chef Rufus Skumskins O’Parsley is famous for creating some of the world’s most disgusting dishes. You might know him from the award-winning children’s book The Rascally Cake, written by Jeanne Willis and Korky Paul.

"Rufus went viral after baking a huge, human-eating cake from ingredients including snot, blubber and a cowpat. He only escaped being gobbled up by the gruesome gateau because he tasted awful - a result of his foul diet. For ten years now, Rufus has been on a mission to make everyone taste bad and protect them from the creature he cooked up.

“For the diners’ tenth birthday, Rufus is presenting a televised spectacular and you’re invited! Join LAStheatre for a show that gently explores food provenance, sustainability and healthy eating in a joyful, song-filled, riotous performance for humans aged five and up. This is an outdoor event. Bring picnic blankets and outdoor chairs along, but as this is an event for young children we will prioritise blankets at the front so that they can see all the action.”

Tickets: £25 for a plot for up to four people. cft.org.uk; box office 01243 781312.

Also coming up, West Dean College of Arts and Conservation celebrates its first stand-alone exhibition by students graduating from the Diploma in Art and Contemporary Craft, a part-time programme that gives the students the flexibility to develop new and innovative work. The exhibition, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, will showcase the vibrancy of the programme and the variety of work, ranging from sculpture, print, painting, film and textiles and is open to all between 10am-5pm in The Edward James Studios, which can be accessed through the West Dean Gardens entrance.

Sarah Hughes, programme coordinator for the diploma in art and contemporary craft, said: “This year’s exhibition is part of the college’s 50th anniversary celebrations and we’re delighted to see students continuing to benefit from the patronage of the College founder Edward James. The exhibition will be a testament to the dedication that the students have demonstrated over the past two years and showcase new work which actively explores skills-based making within the context of contemporary fine art.”