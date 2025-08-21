Chichester High School students celebrate GCSE success

Co-Headteachers Nicholas Taylor and Naomi Lewry said: "We are incredibly proud of all our students. Their outstanding outcomes are a testament to the hard work and perseverance shown by students throughout their secondary education, as well as the unwavering support from teachers and families.

"The results represent a significant milestone in the lives of these young people, paving the way for their next steps. We wish them all the very best for a bright and successful future and we look forward to a record number of students returning to our Sixth Form in September."

The school is particularly proud of the positive progress students have made, with many outstanding personal performances. This reflects a holistic approach to education that values individual growth and potential.

These include: Edward Bayliss, Andzela Dinic, Ishan Dutta, Red Heaume, Hector Lewis-Bayer, Alex Macmorland, Lilly Paffey, Ruby Phillips, Demi Pope, Charlie Roddis, Lucy Savill, Molly Smithers and Emilia Weston.

Chichester High School's results this year highlight strong performance across a wide range of subjects. Students achieved excellent grades in both core subjects and a diverse selection of vocational and creative courses. This success underscores the school's commitment to a broad and balanced curriculum that allows every student to thrive and pursue their passions

