Chichester High School students celebrate GCSE success

By Tracey Waller
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:20 BST
Chichester High School is proud to announce another set of impressive GCSE exam results, reflecting the hard work and dedication of its students and staff. The school community gathered today to celebrate the achievements of its Year 11 cohort as they received their results.

Co-Headteachers Nicholas Taylor and Naomi Lewry said: "We are incredibly proud of all our students. Their outstanding outcomes are a testament to the hard work and perseverance shown by students throughout their secondary education, as well as the unwavering support from teachers and families.

"The results represent a significant milestone in the lives of these young people, paving the way for their next steps. We wish them all the very best for a bright and successful future and we look forward to a record number of students returning to our Sixth Form in September."

The school is particularly proud of the positive progress students have made, with many outstanding personal performances. This reflects a holistic approach to education that values individual growth and potential.

These include: Edward Bayliss, Andzela Dinic, Ishan Dutta, Red Heaume, Hector Lewis-Bayer, Alex Macmorland, Lilly Paffey, Ruby Phillips, Demi Pope, Charlie Roddis, Lucy Savill, Molly Smithers and Emilia Weston.

Chichester High School's results this year highlight strong performance across a wide range of subjects. Students achieved excellent grades in both core subjects and a diverse selection of vocational and creative courses. This success underscores the school's commitment to a broad and balanced curriculum that allows every student to thrive and pursue their passions

Related topics:GCSEStudents
