Chichester lecturer hits the charts with dance podcast

A podcast made by a University of Chichester academic has taken the second spot in a list of best UK dance podcasts.

Creator of the ResDance podcast Dr Gemma Harman, senior lecturer in dance and dance science at the university, says she is delighted at the success of her show.

ResDance comes second only to the Strictly Come Dancing official podcast in the Feedspot list of best UK Dance podcasts - chosen from thousands of shows ranked by traffic, social media followers and freshness.

Gemma said: "I am delighted with the continued success of ResDance and the sharing of perspectives on dance research. The podcast has become a wonderful resource and archive of ideas, used both by those within dance and those curious to learn more about research in action. I am very much looking forward to the future of ResDance."

ResDance was created by Gemma in June 2021 as a way to engage students with emergent ideas central to dance research. It focuses on research in dance practice, and is intended for students, educators, choreographers, artist-makers, practitioners, performers, and interdisciplinary researchers curious to learn more about dance research in action.

Gemma has now signed a book contract with Routledge Publishers to write an edited collection of books, informed and underpinned by those who have contributed to the podcast. This will be available in 2025.

She has created five series of ResDance and 51 episodes over the past few years and begins recording series six in January. It has a global reach and is listened to in 52 countries.