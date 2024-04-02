Chichester school gets 'good' Ofsted rating following previous 'requires improvement' report

Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School. Image from Google Maps - Streetview

Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School on School Lane is celebrating a significant achievement following its recent Ofsted inspection on 30 and 31 January 2024.

The school, which had previously received a 'Requires Improvement' rating, has now been awarded a 'Good' rating across all assessed categories.

Students at Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School are described as "very happy" and are enthusiastic about the school's values of love, hope, forgiveness, perseverance, and respectfulness, according to the report. Ofsted also commented on the school's ‘welcoming and inclusive environment, coupled with its beautiful grounds and outdoor learning opportunities, has contributed to pupils' overall sense of safety, security, and belonging’.

Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the school, with one parent stating, "I could not wish for my children to go to a better school. All the children know each other, support and look out for each other. The teachers are all fantastic with the children. They are caring, approachable, and very supportive."

However, there was one area noted by Ofsted that needs more attention. Their report stated: “the school has high ambitions for disadvantaged pupils, including those with SEND, who are well cared for.