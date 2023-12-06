Chichester Tesco Extra awards school £5000

On Tuesday, December 5, staff from Tesco Chichester Extra visited The Chichester Free School to award them the money.

Tesco extra awarded them £5000

The Store Manager, Rachel Kelly, Services Manager, Stuart Rose, and Community Champion, Karen Jelfs Smith, met with Karie Wright, Admissions and Marketing Manager and Mrs Cathryn Halton, Vice Principal, of CFS to present a cheque for £5000.

The money was awarded after winning a Golden token event in late September. Chichester Extra, was one of 100 Tesco stores that were selected to hold such an event; it was linked to the Tesco Stronger Starts programme, which features the blue community tokens.

This is run in conjunction with Groundwork. On the day of the event, one golden token was in a bag with 99 blue tokens; customers were randomly chosen to pick a token from the bag. The customer that picked the golden token was then asked to choose a favourite from the 3 projects that were being promoted at the time, in the Stronger Starts programme.

The winning project won a prize of £5000. CFS was chosen. The win was celebrated by a confetti canon! Tesco has partnered with Groundwork to create a £5.3m grant programme to give one million children a stronger start by helping fund healthy food and fitness activities that can improve their physical health and mental wellbeing – from breakfast clubs to playground equipment, football kits to gardening classes.