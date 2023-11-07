Chichester University joins social sciences PhD partnership

The University of Chichester is pleased to be joining the South Coast Doctoral Training Partnership (2024-2029) in its next phases funded by the Economic and Social Research Council; part of a partnership which includes the Universities of Southampton, Brighton, Portsmouth and Chichester.

The South Coast DTP aims to provide an excellent training environment and to deliver cutting-edge and innovative training in Social Sciences that is student-centred and individually-tailored to students’ prior experience, subject area and training development needs.

The renewal means that the University of Chichester joins the SCDTP as it continues to award a minimum of 37 studentships a year to social scientists who are undertaking a PhD (or Master’s and PhD) at one of the four partner institutions.

As part of the renewal, Stian Westlake, ESRC (Economic and Social Research Council) Executive Chair, said: “Our vision for postgraduate training is that it will develop globally competitive social science researchers who can operate in interdisciplinary, collaborative, and challenge-led environments across a range of sectors and who have a diversity of backgrounds and experiences.

This redesigned and expanded doctoral training opportunity will enhance the experience for PhD students and boost the UK’s capability.”

Dr Suzanne Everley, SCDTP Deputy Director for the University of Chichester said: “We are delighted that we join the SCDTP as new partners for 2023 and look forward to working together to join its mission to produce social scientist who are equipped to meet future global challenges.”

Professor Simeon Keates, Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Chichester, said: “Doctoral Training Partnerships offer an opportunity for leading universities to work together in truly collaborative ways. The aim is to create world-leading research that builds on the established expertise in each of the partner universities.”

Professor Mark Spearing, Vice-President (Research & Enterprise) at the University of Southampton, commented: “We are delighted to continue leading this successful partnership in the South of the UK, building on a track record of both excellence in research training and engagement with regional, national and international partners to demonstrate impactful research and train the next generations of social scientists.”