Chichester’s St Richards School celebrates Ofsted report

A headteacher has expressed his delight after St Richard’s Catholic Primary School was awards a ‘good’ rating at its recent Ofsted inspection.

The school, which is based in Crawley Road in the heart of Chichester, was awarded praise in all five inspection categories - outstanding being the highest rating a school can achieve and good, the second highest - as well as an overall rating of ‘good’.

It was given an outstanding rating for ‘behaviour and attitudes’ and ‘personal development’, while ‘quality of education’, ‘leadership and management’ and ‘early years provision’ were rated as good.

St Richards Catholic school, Chichester celebrate their Ofsted report. Headmaster James Field with pupils. Pic S Robards SR2203243 SUS-220324-162342001

James Field, headteacher at St Richard’s, said: “We recently had an Ofsted which found us to be good and outstanding in two areas”. Mr Field explained that this made the school particularly proud as one of the areas was children’s personal development. MR Field said:“[Children’s personal development] is incredibly important to us as a school, we value children’s spiritual formation, emotional intelligence and social development as much as their academic achievements.”

The report also stated that: “Pupils are happy and feel safe at this school.

“They are consistently polite, respectful and kind towards others. Pupils want to show themselves at their best, especially to new arrivals and visitors.

“If pupils are unkind to each other, including bullying, there are plenty of adults who help to sort out any concerns effectively.

“The school’s mission of ‘to know, to love, to serve’ is exactly what happens here.Everyone in the school is committed to every pupil’s welfare, well-being and academic success. As a result, pupils thrive.”

Mr Field added: “They said some amazing things about the behaviour and attitudes of the children here, we’ve got some brilliant children here and we are just very very proud how they treat each other with love and kindness so we are very proud of everything that has been achieved in the last few years”.

Ofsted is the office for standards in education, children’s services and skills. It is a non-ministerial department and it inspects services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.