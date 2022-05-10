Children from Horsham and Mid Sussex enjoy magical day at Cottesmore Quidditch Festival

The children arrived at Cottesmore at 10am for a training lesson given by four professional Quidditch coaches from activity company Enrich Education.
These sessions were interspersed with owl-training displays. Kevin Lochner, owl expert from falconry company ‘Hawking About’ helped give each girl and boy the opportunity to experience an owl landing on their arm, using a special leather glove.
After lunch the tournament took place. ‘Slytherin’ were the cup winners and all participants received a Cottesmore Quidditch Tournament 2022 medal.
"I will treasure this medal forever; I loved everything about today," said pupil Oscar from Mid Sussex after the awards ceremony.
Tom Rogerson, the headteacher, said: "The purpose of the Quidditch Festival today was to draw local communities together to have some educational fun after a tough two years.
"We were happy that so many children could come to Cottesmore’s event today; it was a fly-away success."
The schools hopes to hold similar events in the future. One can find out more on their website, cottesmoreschool.com.
READ THIS: Storrington meat thief named and shamed.