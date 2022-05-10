Children from Horsham and Mid Sussex enjoy magical day at Cottesmore Quidditch Festival

The children arrived at Cottesmore at 10am for a training lesson given by four professional Quidditch coaches from activity company Enrich Education.

These sessions were interspersed with owl-training displays. Kevin Lochner, owl expert from falconry company ‘Hawking About’ helped give each girl and boy the opportunity to experience an owl landing on their arm, using a special leather glove.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After lunch the tournament took place. ‘Slytherin’ were the cup winners and all participants received a Cottesmore Quidditch Tournament 2022 medal.

Children from Mid Sussex and the Horsham area congregated at Cottesmore School near Colgate on Monday [May 9] for the Cottesmore Quidditch Festival for Sussex Primary Schools

"I will treasure this medal forever; I loved everything about today," said pupil Oscar from Mid Sussex after the awards ceremony.

Tom Rogerson, the headteacher, said: "The purpose of the Quidditch Festival today was to draw local communities together to have some educational fun after a tough two years.

"We were happy that so many children could come to Cottesmore’s event today; it was a fly-away success."

The schools hopes to hold similar events in the future. One can find out more on their website, cottesmoreschool.com.

The children arrived at Cottesmore at 10am for a training lesson given by four professional Quidditch coaches from activity company Enrich Education

READ THIS: Storrington meat thief named and shamed.

Kevin Lochner, owl expert from falconry company ‘Hawking About’ helped give each girl and boy the opportunity to experience an owl landing on their arm, using a special leather glove