Children’s communication through drawing to be explored in professor’s free-to-attend lecture
The lecture, entitled Drawing out emotion: Exploring children’s and adolescent’s drawn and graphed emotional communication, is free to attend.
The talk will explore how we can interpret children’s and adolescent’s drawings of emotional experiences and will consider influences that determine aspects of children’s drawings that may be misinterpreted by the viewer. Esther will propose questions that can be asked to inform closer interpretation of the intended visual communication.
The lecture will also present research in this area, and the impact the findings can have on emotional assessment work with young people.
Esther said: “We will talk about experimental and qualitative approaches used to enhance understanding of emotional experiences and communication.”
Esther is a Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of Chichester, previously holding lecturing posts at The Open University, Victoria University, New Zealand, the University of Portsmouth and the University of Sussex.
She graduated with an honours degree in Psychology, Philosophy and Physiology from the University of Oxford in 1995, an honorary MSc Psychology from the University of Oxford in 2000 and was awarded her PhD examining expressive aspects of children’s drawings from the University of Surrey in 2000. She was awarded a PGCERT in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education in 2002.
Esther is a Chartered Psychologist, a Chartered Scientist, an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.
The lecture, at the Showroom, Bishop Otter Campus, Chichester, takes place on Wednesday, July 3. It is free and open to the public, and starts at 6pm, with refreshments from 5.30pm.
