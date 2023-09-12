A Christ’s Hospital Year 13 student has been successful in his application for an Army scholarship.

Oliver McAuliffe impressed in the highly competitive process, which requires strong academic references, physical assessment, and selection board interviews. Only 100 scholarships are awarded each year in the UK, and the Army Officer Scholarship Scheme guarantees up to £10,000 in financial support, beginning in year 13. It also guarantees a place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and a career as an Army Officer after education.

McAuliffe is currently studying A levels in chemistry, mathematics, geography, and mathematics and is the CCF Senior Cadet holding the rank of Warrant Officer Class 2. He is also Band Captain of the school’s marching band, made up of over 100 young musicians, which gathers four days a week to march all 900 students into lunch, through the school’s vast quad.

Oliver has had an incredible year with the CCF, attending a variety of courses and training camps to develop and hone his skills. He attended the internal leadership course, the Cadet Force Instructional course, and the Senior Cadet Instructors course, achieving a highly competent pass in all three.

Of the scholarship selection process, McAuliffe said, "Although the selection process was intensive, with the final stage involving three days of interviews, tests, and exercises at the Army Officer Selection Board in Westbury, Wiltshire, I enjoyed the challenge and learned from the experience. I also made some good friends."

The Army Scholarship encourages its students to complete their education to degree level, and McAuliffe intends to pursue a degree in engineering following his A levels next summer. He then looks forward to a career as an Army Officer, commanding soldiers in the British Army.