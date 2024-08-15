Claremont School students shine bight with exceptional exam results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Claremont School in Bodiam have once again achieved exceptional A level and BTEC examination results, surpassing their own expectations.

This year, Claremont's Sixth Form has successfully guided its students towards various destinations, including renowned institutions like Oxford, Durham, UCL, RADA and more.

Key results:

Outstanding A level and BTec examination results

Students meeting offers from prestigious universities

Particularly strong performances in Maths, Business, Chemistry, Dance, Drama, and Politics

44% of grades were As and A*s

4 out of 5 grades were C or above

Over two-thirds of BTec results were Distinction or Distinction*

Students celebrating their results.

Ed Dickie, the school’s Principal, commented: “Claremont has never defined itself by its results. Ironically, this fact might be one of the reasons why our Sixth Form continues to have such spectacular success. Our starting point will always be in identifying what makes a young person tick and these results once again demonstrate the value of this approach.

"We provide the space, encouragement, guidance and confidence for them to find their individual pathway. We are thrilled that our students are heading for a diverse and exciting range of universities and careers - from Russell Group universities to degree level apprenticeships and vocational courses. This diversity reflects the diversity of the school.”

Deputy Principal, Lea Owen, added: “Our school is seeking to break the mould of traditional independent education. Our strong international character is reflected in some fantastic results for our overseas students. We saw outstanding results across our diverse programmes both in A levels and BTECs.

"Our focus on student happiness, strong relationships with teachers and personal growth are key to every success story. We are proud that Claremont reflects the world we live in - a wonderful mix of cultures, abilities, achievements and interests.”

Happy students receive their A level and BTec results.

Claremont is situated in the village of Bodiam on the Kent/Sussex border. Offering a wide range of academic and vocational courses, the school also has a very successful Football Academy and a nationally recognised performing arts programme.

You can find upcoming events, including the next Open Day on Saturday, October 5, at: www.claremontschool.co.uk/events