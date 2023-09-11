The closure of an Uckfield primary school is to move ahead, following a decision by a senior county councillor.

On Monday (September 11), Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, agreed to move ahead with the formal process of closing Holy Cross Church of England Primary School in Belmont Road.

As a result, the council is expected to issue a statutory proposal later this month with the school likely to permanently close its doors in December following a final round of consultations.

The closure comes as the school’s pupil numbers have fallen below a ‘viable’ level. On paper, the school is supposed to have space for up to 210 pupils, but only had 26 children on its roll at the last school census in May.

Cllr Standley said: “It’s not just about viability … it’s about quality of education. You can’t provide that in a school, which even a few weeks ago only had 30 students.”

He added: “It is heart-wrenching in many ways. It is difficult for parents and it is actually emotional for people who used to go to the school; people are attached to their school. I know there has been a fair amount of comment on it.

“But as I said, it is about quality of education and it is not sustainable and it hasn’t been.”

The decision follows on from a six-week formal consultation on the plans over the summer, which generated 41 responses from parents, pupils, staff, and other interested parties. Of these, 71 per cent (29 respondents) opposed the school’s closure.

These figures appeared in a council report, which goes on to set out how other schools in Uckfield and the surrounding area would have sufficient capacity to take on all of the pupils currently on roll at Holy Cross. It also says the council intends to make mental health support available to staff, children and their families through support sessions and transition activities.

The report also touches on concerns about new housing development in Uckfield, specifically the 1,000 new homes set to be built at Ridgewood Farm. The councils says this development alone is likely to generate a significant number of school age children in the medium to long term, but does not consider that Holy Cross should be the school to serve them.

This reduction in pupil numbers had been ongoing for some years, coming alongside issues with staffing and school leadership.

These issues have forced the school to reorganise into just two classes — one for Reception to Year Two and another for Years Three to Six — something which is considered to be having a negative impact on the quality and consistency of education.

The council says it has been working alongside the Diocese of Chichester to find alternatives to closure for some time (including both federation and academisation), but the school’s small number of pupils mean these other routes are not viable.

The prospect of a closure has been on the horizon for some time, with the school’s Interim Executive Board (IEB) writing to parents in March to raise this possibility.

In a letter sent to parents at the time, IEB chairman Simon Chandler said: “We recognise that this news will be very upsetting for you and that you will be anxious about what it means for your child(ren).

"I want to assure you our decision has been taken in the best interests of the children; at the centre of everything we do is a commitment that we all share to provide and excellent standard of education for all children.