Plans have been announced to combine college campuses in Worthing.

The new proposals will mean courses which are currently delivered at Northbrook College’s Broadwater campus will – within the next two years – be delivered at other Chichester College Group campus sites in the Worthing area – including the West Durrington campus and Worthing College. The Broadwater campus will be closed.

The decision has been made ‘for the long-term benefit of students’ in the Worthing area, the Chichester College Group said.

Chief Executive Andrew Green said: “Colleges up and down the country have faced more than a decade of cuts and increased costs, as well as the impact of rising inflation and soaring energy bills.

“That means we, like all businesses, have to make decisions that maximise our assets and rationalise our space, while offering local students the opportunity to access high quality courses and learning opportunities.

“We currently have three large sites in Worthing, which is an unusual situation for a town of this size and creates inefficiency in operation and high running costs. Our goal is to rationalise and consolidate our sites, while consolidating and maintaining our current curriculum offer, and improving the student experience.”

Mr Green said the group will be ‘re-investing into new facilities’ at the West Durrington campus – giving students ‘the very best facilities’ in which to study and develop their skills.

"This is part of our on-going commitment to providing first class education and training, which reflects the demands of students as well as meets the needs of local industry,” he added.

"Across the three Worthing-based campuses, we have a substantial amount of space that is under-used.

“The group has undertaken a detailed assessment of all three Worthing-based campuses, looking at the courses being delivered, the buildings and facilities, cost and operational impact of relocation to another site, potential cost savings that can be achieved and the potential for site values and potential for sale.

“It is not practical to keep all three sites open long-term. Our intention is to put the Broadwater site on the market for sale, and we’ll be able to invest the proceeds into our Worthing-based college sites, providing better facilities for young people, apprentices and adults in the local area.”

Northbrook College and Worthing College are both part of the Chichester College Group, which comprises seven further education colleges across ten campuses in West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

In June, the group was granted prestigious chartered status by the Chartered Institution for Further Education for its ‘excellence in delivering education to young people and adults’.

Northbrook College is a further education and higher education college with three campuses: Broadwater Campus and West Durrington Campus in Worthing and Shoreham Airport Campus in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Founded in 1912, it was formally known as West Sussex College of Art and Design – becoming Northbrook College Sussex in 1986.

Northbrook merged with City College Brighton and Hove in 2017, under the name Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (MET). Northbrook College is now part of the Chichester College Group after Greater Brighton Metropolitan College completed its merger with the group in August 2022.

