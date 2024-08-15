Collyer's A Team celebrate exam success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Collyer’s, one of the leading sixth form colleges in the country, have achieved 59% high grades (A*-B) at A-Level.

Particularly strong individual A*-B subject results include Further Maths (86%), Electronics (81%), German (80%), French (80%), Psychology (77.5%); Maths (74.5%), Fine Art (74%), Extended Project Qualification (73%), Computer Science (71%); Politics (68.5%), Photography (68.5%), Physics (66%), and Law (64%). The overall A-level pass rate is 99%.

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge said: “The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of the class of 2024. We are all delighted to see this cohort rewarded for their hard work and resilience with an amazing 59% A*-B and 32% A*-A grades at A Level and with strong performance across our vocational and technical courses as well.”

Collyer’s Chair of Governors, Graham Lawrence, added: “Massive congratulations and the best of luck to all our students as they embark on their exciting journeys!

“Huge thanks also to our wonderful staff at Collyer’s for guiding and supporting our students so professionally”.

Just some of the noteworthy individual successes included: Former Forest pupil Zayn Darr, who achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Biology, will study Finance and Accounting at Warwick University, Charlie Ferris, who joined from The Weald, leaves Collyer’s with A*s in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics. Charlie will now read Maths at Bath University and will continue with his Triathlon training programme at their Performance Centre.

Harvey Londsdale, who joined Collyer’s from Worthing High, achieved A*s in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics and will read Chemistry at the University of Bristol. Rory Mallock, who joined Collyer’s from Steyning Grammar, achieved A*s in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths, and now heads to Imperial College London to study Chemical Engineering.

Michelle Tytler, who prior to Collyer’s attended Millais, achieved A*s in Psychology, Maths, Biology and Chemistry, and is now set for Leicester to study Medicine.

Michelle said: “I'd like to thank my family for their support and especially my sister for supporting me throughout my A Levels!”.

Former Millais pupil Lily Beale heads to Edinburgh to study French and Italian, Jess Klamm who also attended Millais, heads to Rolls Royce for a Degree Apprenticeship, while former Oathall pupil Carla Mukasa is heading to Oxford to study PPE. Priya Saha, who joined Collyer’s from Christ’s Hospital, will be taking a year out and is applying to study PPE, and Evelyn Starbuck, who previously attended St Oscar Romero in Worthing, will now read Medicine at St Catharine’s, Cambridge.

Lily said: “Thank you so much to all of my teachers, family and friends who have helped me so much over the past two years!”

Jess said: “I’m so thankful to my maths and physics teachers for all the support over these two years, I've had an amazing journey with Collyer’s, and I can't wait to start a new chapter at Rolls Royce as a Nuclear Engineer Degree Apprentice”

Carla was thrilled: “A big thank you to all my amazing teachers at Collyer’s that helped make everything possible! I couldn’t have done it without them. I’ll never forget my time at Collyer’s.”

Priya said: “I would like to thank all the outstanding teachers at Collyer’s who all went above and beyond to help me throughout the whole course - I would not have been able to achieve these grades without them!!”

Evelyn said: “I'm super excited for the future and just want to thank all of the teachers and everyone who has supported me to get here.”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell was delighted with the college’s Level 3 vocational and T-Level success: “Our bright, resilient, hard-working students have performed wonderfully, yet again. They are a credit to Collyer’s and their brilliant teachers!”

Carla Mukasa will study PPE at Oxford.

Dan Lodge added: “I am incredibly proud of the achievement of all our students at Collyer’s. We are the number one choice for A levels in West Sussex and look forward to welcoming a record number of new students this autumn, who will be able to enjoy state of the art facilities in our new Common Room, Café Annexe, Electronics, Music and Geography classrooms.”