Collyer's student Giulia represents UK at European Youth Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Collyer’s student Giulia Aceto has been representing the UK at a European Youth Parliament (EYP) session in Finland.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giulia Aceto said: “After passing both the regional and national European Youth Parliament debate competitions in the UK, attending the European Youth Parliament final competition in Espoo, Finland was an amazing experience. I had the privilege of representing the UK as an international debater and meeting incredible, talented individuals from all over Europe. As part of the CULT IV committee, we focused on the impact of education in military capacities and crises like natural disasters. It was an eye-opening experience, especially as we tackled issues such as Ukrainian students studying in temporary underground school facilities due to targeted bombings, and the lack of coordinated educational plans during floods in Spain.

“Being part of finding solutions to these pressing issues was deeply impactful, especially knowing that young people around the world are affected by such crises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giulia, and Tom Haydon (who will take part in a EYP session in May), qualified to represent the UK by winning through from regional heats and the four days of national finals, held at Liverpool Hope University in the autumn term.

Collyer's Giulia Aceto took to the stage to represent the UK at the European Youth Parliament.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “The whole Collyer’s community could not be prouder of Giulia for representing the UK so brilliantly on the international stage. She is incredibly talented but remains grounded with a keen sense of justice. Giulia has a bright future ahead of her!”

Giulia added: “I'm extremely grateful to have been selected to represent the UK, and it’s an experience that I will truly cherish. I also want to wish the best of luck to the next cohort of students from Collyer's who are entering this unique opportunity.”

Steve Martell added: “Colossal thanks to Collyer’s teachers Will Power and Ann Mutluer who work so hard to support our debating teams.”